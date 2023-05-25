If you’re like a lot of people who’ve had COVID-19, you may be more worried about getting long COVID than you were about enduring an initial bout with the acute virus itself.

Maybe you’ve read about how long COVID can wreak havoc in your body, leading to a wide range of unsettling and lingering symptoms, including heart problems like tachycardia, difficulty breathing, constant cough, chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, neurocognitive dysfunction or “brain fog,” and even erectile dysfunction (ED)—for weeks, months, and in some cases, years after you tested negative for the virus.

An estimated 15% of all adults in the U.S. have reported experiencing long COVID symptoms, with 6% saying they are actively living with them, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Basic math yields daunting numbers: With more than 240M adults in this country, per the Annie E. Casey Foundation, that breaks out to roughly 36M Americans who’ve battled LC, with approximately 14.4M who are negotiating lasting symptoms from the virus right now. So far, treatment for this group remains elusive.

Doctors call it "viral persistence," and the theory is this: Some people with weaker immune systems never fully get rid of the infection. Much like in the way the varicella zoster virus (VZV) lies dormant after a childhood bout with chickenpox, only to re-emerge as shingles in adulthood, the COVID virus may persist in viral reservoirs in various "compartments" in your body.

Does COVID Live on in Your Gut?

The search for these viral reservoirs has led researchers to take a close look at the guts of COVID survivors.

In April 2020, Hector Bonilla, M.D., the co-director of Stanford University’s Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic in California, launched a study exploring evidence of prolonged COVID infection in the GI tract. It followed 120 patients with mild to moderate symptoms that we now know are associated with long COVID, including chills, body aches, joint pain, headaches, nausea and vomiting, and decreased smell.

Stool, nasal, and blood samples were taken throughout the study. Once a person cleared the virus in the nose, Bonilla’s team monitored them for 10 months. “We found pieces of SARS-COV-2 in the stool at 28 days, four months, and even 10 months after the acute phase and negative tests,” says Dr. Bonilla. “This tells us the coronavirus persists in the gut longer than in the upper respiratory tract,” he adds.

Dr. Bonilla also took multiple blood samples that showed increased inflammatory markers, such as elevated white blood cell and T cell counts. Those participants, he explains, were still fighting active infection.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are discovering the gut is just one compartment where the virus can hide. An autopsy study conducted on 44 unvaccinated people who died with COVID-19 found "virus in over 30 different cell types" and "in tissues throughout the body, inside and outside the respiratory tract, and all the major organs, including the brain, lungs, heart, lymph node, gastrointestinal tract, and eyes" says co-author Stephen M. Hewitt, M.D., Ph.D., associate research physician at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, MD. One case had persistent COVID throughout the brain and other areas of the body 230 days after the patient’s symptoms first started.

“By looking at people who have died with COVID, we can see that it can cross the lungs and establish itself in other compartments,” says Dr. Bonilla. “The viral load may be lower in these areas, but it can still be established.” According to Dr. Hewitt this crossing likely takes place via the bloodstream.

Another theory: “There are parts of the body like the testes, eyes, and brain that are considered immune privileged; these are sites that immune cells are not able to get into very well. So, they can’t fight the virus, and it can linger there,” says Brent Palmer, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and technical director of the ClinImmune Flow Cytometry Lab at the University of Colorado in Aurora, who studies how the immune system responds to infectious diseases.

Testing Negative for COVID With Lingering Symptoms

OK, you’re thinking. How can you possibly test negative for COVID if it’s still hanging out in various pockets of your body?

“The strongest theory for why we are not catching persistent virus in some cases is because the viral reservoir tested for SARS-COV-2 with nasal swabs is very specific to that area. It’s only detecting virus in your upper respiratory tract and mostly and in your nasal cavity,” Palmer explains. “So, it’s not going to detect virus that’s in your gut or in your lung—or anywhere else.”

What’s more, viruses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) don’t travel to other organs, Palmer adds. “SARS-CoV-2 infects cells using the ACE2 receptor,” he explains. “This receptor is expressed throughout the body, so [COVID] infection is not just limited to the lungs.” The flu and RSV use “receptors that are more limited to the lungs and upper respiratory tract,” which is why those viruses don’t spread to other parts of the body like COVID can.

An Overactive Immune System

Another theory is that long COVID is triggered by an immune system that’s in constant overdrive, even after the virus is gone.

To explore this further, Palmer and his team enlisted 20 participants with long COVID who had persistent symptoms lasting longer than four weeks, plus another 20 subjects for the control group, who had cleared acute infection and had no symptoms. Both groups were about eight months post-acute infection.

“On average, symptomatic participants had 105-folder higher SARS-COV-2-specific T cells in their blood than those who had had acute COVID but didn’t complain of any persistent symptoms,” notes Palmer. The presence of these COVID-fighting T cells, even without the presence of the virus itself, may indicate that the illness triggered an immune response that is now running rogue—not unsimilar to what occurs in certain autoimmune diseases.

The symptomatic participants also had high levels of inflammation that was associated with decreased lung function, plus longer duration of symptoms, including cough and difficulty breathing. “These elevated levels of T cells and inflammation suggest the immune system is still trying to fight the virus,” Palmer says.

Who Is at Risk for Long COVID?

Why some people are more susceptible to becoming long-haulers is one of the questions researchers are trying to answer. But they do know that those who have weaker or compromised immune systems from chronic conditions are more likely not to fully recover, leaving some virus behind. For example, studies show how long COVID may be more common in those with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and also HIV.

Viral Persistence Is Nothing New

Think about it: Common viruses, including herpes (VZV), HIV, hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr (EBV) are well known to hang around in the body—and in the case of EBV, even cause chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis.

“The coronavirus is not the first virus to linger in the body long after testing negative. We’ve seen people clear Ebola and find it in says their ocular fluid in their eye,” says Palmer.

And again, in the case of VZV, chickenpox can lie in wait and manifest as shingles later in life at a point when your aging immune system isn’t as strong as it once was.

What’s Next for Long COVID Research

The NIH is now investing $470 million in the NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative “to support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19,” according to the agency’s 2021 announcement. More than 100 researchers at 30-plus institutions will be involved, including Dr. Bonilla. (Learn about enrollment here. You may be able to participate, even if you haven’t had COVID.)

A separate study at Stanford, co-led by Dr. Bonilla, is also underway, where people with long COVID are being treated with a 15-day regimen of the antiviral Paxlovid, rather than the currently prescribed five days, to see if their symptoms improve beyond than those in a placebo group. Both groups will be monitored over five months to see if their bodies clear the virus.

A trial will also be conducted with a 25-day regimen through the RECOVER Initiative. “We are testing the theory that in some cases, lingering virus causes long COVID—and an antiviral medication could help eliminate it,” says Dr. Bonilla. “So far, antivirals have been successful in preventing the virus from replicating in HIV, influenza, and hepatitis B, or curing it altogether in Ebola and hepatitis C.”

Another potential treatment, Dr. Bonilla adds, lies in figuring out how to modify chronic activation of the immune system and the associated inflammation that is potentially caused by viral reservoirs hiding in the body.

“Maybe antivirals taken for longer durations will work,” he posits. “Or anti-inflammatory drugs, or a combination, possibly. A lot of people are suffering, so it’s a race to try and find some answers.”

